WATCH: Female Host Slams Idea Women Should Be Unconditionally Believed, Crowd Boos Her

CRTV host Allie Beth Stuckey was booed during the 2018 Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, Texas after she said that unconditionally believing all women is unjust while she defended Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

So….I was just booed at #TribFest for supporting Kavanaugh, and, specifically, for saying unconditionally believing all women is unjust. Stand by it tho. 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/YkrVPeQmqt — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) September 29, 2018

“I’m devastated to see a man’s life almost in ruins based on uncorroborated and unsubstantiated allegations,” Stuckey told the audience. “I’m devastated by the thought of a world in which people are guilty until proven innocent and the burden of proof is on the accused.”

“I listened to both of their testimonies and while I think both are believable, I think only Kavanaugh is credible,” Stuckey continued. “He’s the only one that has any substantiation for anything that he said; he’s the only one with any corroboration; he’s the only one who has gone through six FBI background checks; the only one that has any evidence for anything that he is saying and witnesses to back up what he’s saying.”- READ MORE

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced Sunday that he plans a “full scale” investigation into who among his Democratic colleagues leaked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s letter, accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, to the Washington Post.

Graham appeared on ABC News‘ “This Week” to discuss Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, and doubled down on harsh comments he made during his opportunity to question Kavanaugh, accusing Democrats of malfeasance, and implying that Dr. Ford was railroaded by operatives.

“We’re going to do a wholesale, full scale investigation of what I think was a despicable process to deter it from happening again,” Graham said.

“The FBI will do a supplemental background investigation, then I’m going to call for an investigation of what happened in this committee. Who betrayed Dr. Ford’s trust?” he continued. “Who in Feinstein’s office recommended Katz as a lawyer? Why did Ms. Ford not know that the committee was willing to go to California?” – READ MORE