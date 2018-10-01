Kanye West says he was ‘bullied’ backstage at ‘SNL’ for MAGA hat, riffs about Trump, Democrats after feed cut

Kanye West delivered a speech about President Trump and other political topics to the “Saturday Night Live” audience in the room following one of his performances early Sunday evening.

KANYE SNL TALK THAT GOT CUT OFF FREEDOM OF SPEECH SHOULD HAVE EXTENDED pic.twitter.com/IpULoEJxsN — MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) September 30, 2018

After he performed “Ghost Town” at the end of the 44th season premiere for “SNL,” West, who wore a red “Make America Great Again” hat, said he was bullied backstage due to his choice of headwear.

“They bullied me backstage. They said, ‘don’t go out there with that hat on. They bullied me backstage. They bullied me! And then they say I’m in a sunken place,” he said. “You want to see the sunken place? Okay, I’ma listen to ya’ll now — or I’ma put my Superman cape on, cuz this means you can’t tell me what to do. Follow your heart and stop following your mind. That’s how we’re controlled. That’s how we’re programmed. If you want the world to move forward, try love.”

Turning to the people gathered behind him on stage, West said, “Thank ya’ll for giving me this platform. I know some of ya’ll don’t agree, but ya’ll be going at that man … and I don’t think it’s actually that helpful. I think the universe has balance. Ninety percent of news are liberal.”– READ MORE

President Donald Trump praised Kanye West for putting on a “Make America Great Again” campaign hat for Saturday Night Live.

“Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told ‘no’), was great,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “He’s leading the charge!”

Like many, I don’t watch Saturday Night Live (even though I past hosted it) – no longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems. Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told “no”), was great. He’s leading the charge! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2018

West was a guest on the show Saturday and said he was “bullied” backstage as people demanded that he not wear Trump’s campaign hat on stage.

He described Trump’s campaign hat as a “Superman cape” and told the audience, “This means, you can’t tell me what to do” asserting that he would be in the “sunken place” if he listened to liberal critics.- READ MORE