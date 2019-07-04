Poll: Two-Thirds of Americans Back Citizenship Question on Census

Sixty-seven percent of voters said that the government should include a citizenship question on the 2020 census, according to a poll released Tuesday.

According to a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released Tuesday, sixty-seven percent of voters said that the government should be allowed to ask U.S. residents if they are citizens.

The poll arises as the Supreme Court decided last week to block a citizenship question on the 2020 census.

The survey found that Americans across the political spectrum support the citizenship question.

Eighty-eight percent of Republicans, 52 percent of Democrats, and sixty-three percent of independents said that they support a citizenship question on the United States census.Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) told Bretibart News that most Americans want the citizenship question and it should not be a partisan issue. – READ MORE