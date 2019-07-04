Rep. Justin Amash announces he is leaving GOP; Trump calls it ‘great news’

Michigan Rep. Justin Amash announced Thursday that he is leaving the Republican Party, saying he is disenchanted and “frightened” by party politics — a move that was quickly described as “great news” by President Trump.

JUSTIN AMASH GONE FROM HOUSE FREEDOM CAUCUS AFTER SAYING TRUMP’S CONDUCT WAS ‘IMPEACHABLE’

Amash, a libertarian and a critic of President Trump, made the announcement in an op-ed for The Washington Post, in which he said he had once run as a Republican due to the GOP’s belief in limited government, economic freedom and individual liberty.

“In recent years, though, I’ve become disenchanted with party politics and frightened by what I see from it,” he said in the op-ed. “The two-party system has evolved into an existential threat to American principles and institutions.”

Trump soon responded, calling Amash’s departure “great news” for the GOP and suggesting he quit because he was likely to lose to a primary challenge for his re-election bid.

“Great news for the Republican Party as one of the dumbest & most disloyal men in Congress is ‘quitting’ the Party,” Trump tweeted. “No Collusion, No Obstruction! Knew he couldn’t get the nomination to run again in the Great State of Michigan. Already being challenged for his seat. A total loser!” – READ MORE