Swalwell Posted a Twitter Poll to Prove Americans Don’t Want Guns on the Street — It Didn’t Go as Planned

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) is wondering if Americans support a ban and buy-back of “every weapon of war” — but he’s being crushed by overwhelming support against this position.

Swalwell is trying to keep his head above water in the 2020 presidential race, as he faces low-polling numbers — which he dismissed the numbers as being “early” in the race, even with his polling numbers of an “asterisk.”

The Democratic presidential hopeful has proposed a plan to ban and buy-back on “military style” weapons and is taking it as far as threatening to put those who don’t comply behind bars

Assault weapons have become the firearm of choice in too many mass shootings. We don’t have to live this way — those guns only belong on battlefields. Do you support a ban AND buy-back of every weapon of war in America? — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 2, 2019

Swalwell is, however, determined with his gun control plan as he asked through a Twitter poll if people “support a ban AND buy-back of every weapon of war in America?” The two answers were either: “Yes!Australia already has” or “No. We love Guns > Kids.” – read more