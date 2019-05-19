POLL: Trump gains with Gen Z, Hispanics, Independents, college educated, urban voters

A new Zogby Poll shows President Trump is gaining ground with a variety of voters Democrats are hoping to court in 2020, as well as an approval rating that’s never been higher.

Of the 852 likely voters polled between May 2 and 9, 51 percent said they either somewhat approve or strongly approve of Trump’s job performance.

President Trump’s job approval rating has seen a post Mueller report boost! We called it a few weeks ago. But that’s not the complete story as to why the president has reached a peak in his job approval rating. Trump is also riding high on positive economic news – a record high stock market, low unemployment, and solid GDP growth at home.

At the moment, President Trump’s approval rating is higher than Obama’s at the same point in his presidency – Zogby Analytics had President Obama at 48 percent/ 52 percent disapprove on May 9, 2011.

Trump’s approval rating is currently “at its best since we’ve been tracking the figure,” the pollster reports. – READ MORE