Trump Admin Calls Off Plan to Unload Planeloads of Illegal Immigrants in FL After Pushback from DeSantis

President Donald Trump‘s administration is backing down from a plan to transfer illegal immigrants from Texas to Florida after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) rejected the idea as “not acceptable.”

The Trump administration called off plans “at this time” to send planeloads of immigrants to Florida’s Broward and Palm Beach counties from the U.S.-Mexico border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection told The Hill on Saturday.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and Broward Mayor Mark Bogen had announced on Thursday that two planeloads of illegal immigrants — who had tried crossing illegally in El Paso, Texas — were expected to be flown to their counties with roughly 270 migrants arriving per week.

“I asked if there was an end date to this and they said no,” he said at the time.

Following the halt to the plans, Bradshaw told WPTV on Saturday, “Because of everybody’s efforts, we are able to stop what had appeared to be a crisis for our community.” – READ MORE