Beto O’Rourke Doubts Trump Was Elected Fairly in 2016

MSNBC’s Joy Reid tried to delegitimize the administration of President Donald Trump this weekend during her Saturday edition of MSNBC’s “AM Joy.”

Democrat Beto O’Rourke (shown above left), former congressman in Texas and now a 2020 presidential candidate for the Democrat nomination, joined Reid for an interview.

He said he doesn’t have “complete confidence” that the Florida voting systems weren’t breached in 2016 — and concluded that Trump’s election win in 2016 wasn’t fair.

Reid brought up some narrative about Russians potentially breaching the voting systems in two Florida counties. She asked O’Rourke, “Do you have confidence that the 2016 election was not impacted in terms of, not just the use of propaganda on American voters, but literally that the electoral systems weren’t breached and that Donald Trump was elected fairly?”

O’Rourke replied, “I don’t have complete confidence — in part because of what you just shared about Florida, in part because we know from other secretaries of state in other states in the union that their systems were breached. We don’t know if vote tallies were changed, but that alone should be cause for concern.” – READ MORE

