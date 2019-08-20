Poll: Trump at 45% in Wisconsin — Higher than When He Won the State in 2016

President Trump is polling better in the critical state of Wisconsin than he did when he won the state in 2016, according to a poll conducted recently by progressive media company Crooked Media and research company Change Research.

“Trump is more popular here . The President’s job approval rating among Wisconsin voters is 48-51%. His personal favorability rating is 45-51%. His approval rating on the economy is 50-48%,” Crooked Media said in a press release on Thursday.

Regarding the candidate whom respondents would vote for in 2020, the survey showed that Trump trails the Democrat candidate by only 1%.

“ of voters say they’ll ‘definitely vote’ for the Democratic candidate, and 38% say they’ll ‘definitely vote’ for Trump. When we include ‘probably vote’, the Democrat leads 46-45%. Another 3% say they’ll vote for a third party candidate, and 6% are undecided,” the survey said.

The poll found that 94% of those surveyed would vote along the same party line as they did in 2016, Change Research said in a separate press release.