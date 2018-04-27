True Pundit

Poll: Support for legal marijuana hits all-time high

Nearly two-thirds of U.S. voters back legalizing marijuana, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday.

Support for legalization hit 63 percent in the survey — the highest level of support recorded by a Quinnipiac poll. A third of American voters still oppose legalization, the poll found.

Support for medical marijuana is even higher, at 93 percent. Only about 5 percent of respondents opposed it.

The poll also found little support for Attorney General Jeff Sessions‘s decision earlier this year to rescind an Obama-era policy that paved the way for individual states to legalize marijuana without federal interference. – READ MORE

