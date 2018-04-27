Politics
Poll: Melania Trump Is A More Popular First Lady Than Hillary Clinton
A new poll indicates that First Lady Melania Trump is a much more popular first lady than Hillary Clinton was.
YouGov reports that Melania is seen positively by 40 percent of America after being in the White House for a year and a half.
Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton was first lady for eight years and only registered a 38 percent positive rating. – READ MORE
The Daily Caller