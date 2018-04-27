True Pundit

Politics

Poll: Melania Trump Is A More Popular First Lady Than Hillary Clinton

Posted on by
Share:

A new poll indicates that First Lady Melania Trump is a much more popular first lady than Hillary Clinton was.

YouGov reports that Melania is seen positively by 40 percent of America after being in the White House for a year and a half.

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton was first lady for eight years and only registered a 38 percent positive rating. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Poll: Melania Trump Is A More Popular First Lady Than Hillary Clinton
Poll: Melania Trump Is A More Popular First Lady Than Hillary Clinton

A new poll indicates that First Lady Melania Trump is a much more popular first lady than Hillary Clinton was. YouGov reports that Melania is seen positively by 40 percent of America after being in th

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: