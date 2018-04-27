Trump on his presidency: ‘I would give myself an A-plus’ (VIDEO)

.@realDonaldTrump grades his first year in office pic.twitter.com/MWW1nVPEKR — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) April 26, 2018

President Trump is giving his work in the White House high marks.

Asked during an interview on “Fox & Friends” Thursday what grade he would his presidency, Trump launched into a tirade against the special counsel investigation into possible collusion between his campaign and Russia before eventually replying: “I would give myself an A-plus.”

“Nobody has done what I’ve been able to do,” he said. “And I did it despite the fact that I have a phony cloud over my head that doesn’t exist.” – READ MORE

