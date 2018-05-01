POLL: Since Trump, Support For Democrats Has TANKED In Key Demographic

Millennials, who helped elect Barack Obama president twice, are turning away from the Democratic Party in 2018, according to a new poll from Reuters.

The outlet polled “more than 16,000 registered voters ages 18 to 34” and found a noticeable drop among these voters in support for the Democratic Party. Some, Reutersfound, have migrated to the Republican Party amid the majority party’s agenda of tax cuts and deregulation.

The online survey of more than 16,000 registered voters ages 18 to 34 shows their support for Democrats over Republicans for Congress slipped by about 9 percentage points over the past two years, to 46 percent overall. And they increasingly say the Republican Party is a better steward of the economy.

…Millennials are almost evenly split this year over the question of which party has a better plan for the economy, with 34 percent picking the Democrats and 32 percent choosing Republicans. That’s a shift from two years ago, when they said Democrats had the better plan by a 12-point margin. – READ MORE

