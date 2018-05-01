True Pundit

MAXINE WATERS: Republicans will have to ‘prove their patriotism’ by impeaching Trump (VIDEO)

Aging Congresswoman Maxine Waters is insisting Republicans will soon have to “prove their patriotism” when “the facts are revealed” about allegations of the Trump campaign colluding with Russians to steal the 2016 election.

Waters told MSNBC host Joy Reid the recent House Intelligence Committee report dismissing claims of collusion between Trump and Russia is worthless, and she’s relying on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation in the Justice Department to fulfill her promise to “Impeach 45!”

That investigation, she claims, will eventually put Republicans in Congress on the spot. – READ MORE

