As McCain’s Battle with Cancer Rages, He Told Son-in-Law 1 Thing That Has Twitter Erupting

Ailing Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona asked his son-in-law to take care of his daughter, Meghan, according to a tweet that briefly appeared Saturday night.

Conservative commentator Ben Domenech sent out the tweet at 8:16 p.m. Arizona time, but it was gone by 10 p.m., the Arizona Republic reported.

“John hugged me tonight. He asked me to take care of Meghan. I said I would,” Domenech tweeted, adding a message to those attacking his father. “F–k you soulless crazies. F–k you all the way to hell.”

John McCain's son-in-law, conservative pundit Ben Domenech, tweeted Saturday night that the senator, who is battling a deadly form of brain cancer, asked him to take care of his daughter, Meghan. https://t.co/jI3gKUJu37 — Linda Hill (@bulldoghill) April 30, 2018

The message touched of a round of responses, some attacking McCain while others praised the long-time senator. – READ MORE

