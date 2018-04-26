Poll Shows Americans Side with Trump over Mueller Probe

A National Poll Conducted Of 1,000 Likely Voters By Mclaughlin & Associates And Former Clinton Pollster Dick Morris Provided Exclusively To Breitbart News Shows Support For President Trump And Suspicion Of The Investigation Of Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller.

By a margin of 51 percent to 33 percent, voters do not believe Mueller has found “real evidence of corruption by the president.”

More specifically, by a margin of 10 points, 43 percent to 33 percent, voters feel that Mueller has not uncovered any evidence that “President Trump colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election.”

A plurality of voters, 43 percent to 35 percent, said that Mueller’s investigation has “overstepped its designated purpose to investigate links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Trump by investigating individuals who had nothing to do with Russia.”

The poll also shows that voters are losing patience with Mueller’s probe.

Asked if they think “the investigation being conducted by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller has gone on for too long and cost too much,” voters agreed by a 20 point margin, 52 percent to 32 percent. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1