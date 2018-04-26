Delaware lawmakers unanimously pass new gun control bill named for Beau Biden

The Delaware state General Assembly unanimously passed a new “red flag” gun control bill on Tuesday.

The Beau Biden Gun Violence Protection Act would allow police to temporarily seize firearms from someone deemed a danger to themselves or others by mental health professionals, Delaware Online reported.

It unanimously passed in the state Senate after 40 minutes of debate. The House unanimously passed the measure back in March.

The bill now heads to the desk of Gov. John Carney (D), who has said he will sign it. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1