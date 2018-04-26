Politics Security
Delaware lawmakers unanimously pass new gun control bill named for Beau Biden
The Delaware state General Assembly unanimously passed a new “red flag” gun control bill on Tuesday.
The Beau Biden Gun Violence Protection Act would allow police to temporarily seize firearms from someone deemed a danger to themselves or others by mental health professionals, Delaware Online reported.
It unanimously passed in the state Senate after 40 minutes of debate. The House unanimously passed the measure back in March.
The bill now heads to the desk of Gov. John Carney (D), who has said he will sign it. – READ MORE
TheHill