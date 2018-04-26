After Parkland, Record Numbers Of Women Are Signing Up For Concealed Carry Training

After 17 people were shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in February, more women have been taking classes to learn how to carry a concealed handgun.

In a statement released Monday, the National Carry Academy says the number of women taking concealed-carry courses has spiked by 24 percent since the February 14 shooting. In an interview with The Federalist, NCA CEO Chris Schutrop said an increasing number of women have been arming themselves over the past three years, but the Parkland shooting especially hit a nerve among women.

“There’s a greater chance they can protect themselves if they are carrying a firearm and are trained to use it,” Schutrop said. “It’s a tangible way that they can make a difference to help others and help themselves.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1