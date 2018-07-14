Politics
Poll: Plurality Want Kavanaugh Confirmed; 83% Think He is Likely to Be Confirmed
A new Rasmussen poll bears good news for Judge Brett Kavanaugh and the largely-Republican faction seeking to confirm him to the Supreme Court.
83% of likely voters “believe Kavanaugh is likely to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as a Supreme Court justice” … just eight percent say it’s not likely Kavanaugh can be confirmed
44% believe “that the Senate should confirm Kavanagh to fill the seat vacated by the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy”; only 38% believe he should not be confirmed. – READ MORE
An overwhelming majority of American voters believe Democrat efforts to block Judge Kavanaugh's confirmation will fail, and a plurality want the judge confirmed anyway.
ntknetwork.com