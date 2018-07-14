True Pundit

Speech problems mar Pelosi appearance: Says tax cut will add ‘2 children dollars more’ to deficit (VIDEO)

Posted on
The House Minority Leader — and presumptive Speaker of the House if Democrats retake the majority this November — displayed more bizarre behavior for reporters on Thursday as she held her weekly press conference.

Pelosi suffered brain freezes, speech problems and confused Russia and China at least twice.

While attacking Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Pelosi had trouble saying "effectively."

 

What is wrong with Nancy Pelosi? The House Minority Leader — and presumptive Speaker of the House if Democrats retake the majority this November — displayed more bizarre behavior for reporters on Thursday as she held her weekly press conference. Pelosi suffered brain freezes, speech problems and confused Russia and China at least twice.

