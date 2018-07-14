Hillary Clinton Implies Kavanaugh Will Lead to Return of Slavery in America

“This nomination holds out the threat of devastating consequences for workers’ rights, civil rights, LGBT rights, women’s rights,” Clinton said. “It is a blatant attempt by this administration to shift the balance of the Court for decades and to reverse decades of progress.”
“I used to worry that [the GOP] wanted to turn the clock back to the 1950s. Now I worry they want to turn it back to the 1850s,” she added.
The United States abolished slavery in the mid-1860s. – READ MORE
