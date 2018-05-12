Poll: Optimism in Direction of Country Hits 11-Year High Under Trump

A Poll Released By The Far-left Cnn Shows That Optimism About The Direction Of The Country Under President Trump Has Hit An 11-year High Of 57 Percent. The Last Time This Same Poll Registered A Number That High Was In January 2007. This Includes 40 Percent Of Democrats, Which Is A Leap Of 15 Points From Just Last Month.

Only 40 percent say things are going badly.

Also of note is that CNN polled a random sample of adults. Polls that screen for registered or likely voters generally produce a more favorable result for Trump. This poll is a good example. While Trump’s job approval rating sits at 41 percent with all adults, when CNN’s polling firm (SSRS) screened for registered voters, the president’s job approval rating jumped to 44 percent.

The fact that 57 percent of Americans are expressing optimism about the direction of the country is a very big deal and bodes well for Republicans in the upcoming midterm election. What’s more, if the number holds, it is a very good sign Trump will be re-elected despite his own personal job approval ratings. – READ MORE

