STORMY’S WEEK FROM HELL: Her Manager’s Car Exploded in Suspicious Fireball, Then Porn Star Was Arrested for Domestic Violence

Let’s harken back to 2009 to a very interesting chapter in the Stormy Daniels saga.

Long before shaking down President Trump, Stormy Daniels has had a train wreck week between an arrest in Tampa for domestic violence and her political adviser’s car getting blown up in New Orleans.

The story’s as good as anything coming out of Hollywood.

“It’s something out of The Sopranos,” said Edward E. Chervenak, a professor of politics at the University of New Orleans. “Very weird.”

The trouble started for Daniels, AKA Stephanie Gregory Clifford, on July 23, when political adviser Brian Welsh’s parked Audi erupted in a fireball outside his New Orleans apartment.

It got even more stormy for Daniels when she was busted in her Tampa home after a fight with her husband over paying bills and the right way to fold laundry.

Daniels’ husband, Michael Mosny, told Tampa police that the 30-year-old porn star had hit him several times, claiming that she’d starting throwing items all over the couple’s home after she became upset “about the way the clothes had been done” and then “got more upset about some bills that had not been paid.”

Daniels was charged with domestic violence battery.

As for the exploding car, Welsh, a Democratic adviser and manager of the Stormy Daniels Senate Exploratory Committee LLC., claims a man got into the car shortly before it blew up.

“Maybe there is a reason, more of an intentional reason for the car blowing up,” Welsh said. “I want to get more facts.”

