Amal Clooney Rips Trump for Press Criticism: ‘The Media Is Under Attack’

Amal Clooney Urged Young Students At Vanderbilt University To Have Courage, Citing Some Of The Human Rights Cases She Has Worked On, Because It Inspires Others And Creates Rights For Future Generations.

The human rights lawyer spoke Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee, for senior day, a part of the university’s commencement activities. She was given the school’s Nichols-Chancellor’s Medal.

“At a time when the LGBT community in every continent struggles for equal rights, freedom from imprisonment and even death, we need courage,” Clooney said. “At a time when more journalists are in prison around the world than at any time in the last three decades, and even here at home the media is under attack from the White House, we need courage. And at a time when our politicians try to conflate the terms refugee and terrorist and make us fear one another, we need courage.”

Clooney admitted that she had never been to Tennessee before, but said her husband George Clooney told her the university had a good basketball team in the Vanderbilt Commodores. – READ MORE

