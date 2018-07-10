Ginni Thomas: ‘False’ claims aimed at Jordan ‘because he threatens the elite’ (VIDEO)

The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday blasted the “false accusations” that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) knew of sexual abuse while he was an Ohio State wrestling coach, saying that allegations are being made up because Jordan “threatens the elite.”

“Jim Jordan is under attack, with false accusations, because he threatens the elite,” Ginni Thomas wrote on Facebook with an accompanying video of Jordan denying the accusations on Fox News.

In total, seven Ohio State wrestlers have come out and said that Jordan knew of sexual abuse by athletic doctor Richard Strauss taking place. Former wrestler David Range told The Washington Post that Jordan must have known because it happened regularly and was often discussed. Jordan was a wrestling coach at Ohio State from 1987 to 1995. – READ MORE

President Trump said Thursday that he “100 percent” believes Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) denial of allegations that he knew of sexual abuse taking place on the Ohio State University wrestling team while he served as assistant coach.

“I don’t believe them at all. I believe him,” Trump told reporters of the claims against Jordan. “Jim Jordan is one of the most outstanding people I’ve met since I’ve been in Washington. I believe him 100 percent. No question in my mind.”

Trump’s backing of Jordan came as a fourth former Buckeye wrestler told NBC News that Jordan knew the team’s doctor was sexually abusing student athletes, but failed to do anything to stop it. – READ MORE

