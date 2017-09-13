POLL: More than Half of Working-Class Believes Illegal Aliens Take American Jobs

More than half of the American working-class and those living below the poverty line say illegal immigrants take jobs away from U.S. workers, according to a new poll.

In the latest Rasmussen Reports poll on immigration, about 51 percent of Americans earning less than $30,000 a year said illegal immigrants do, in fact, crowd out American workers for jobs.

Middle-class likely voters were split equally on the issue. Forty-five percent agreeing that illegal immigrants take U.S. jobs from American workers while the same percentage say they do not take away jobs. – READ MORE