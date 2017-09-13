Joy Reid Claims Trump Era Is ‘The Worst Time To Be A Human’

MSNBC host Joy Reid thinks the Trump era is “the worst time to be a human.”

Reid, who has been an outspoken opponent of President Trump in the media, made that claim in an interview with Vulture magazine published on Monday.

“I’ve said to people that this is probably the greatest time to be a journalist, and the worst time to be a human,” Reid said. “I’m grateful for the platform that I have. I was grateful for it before, when it was much smaller. I think because this election was so unusual, and because I kind of am a stand-in for my viewers — I can be shocked on their behalf — that made people connect with me more.” – READ MORE