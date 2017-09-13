True Pundit

Politics

Joy Reid Claims Trump Era Is ‘The Worst Time To Be A Human’

Posted on by
MSNBC host Joy Reid thinks the Trump era is “the worst time to be a human.”

Reid, who has been an outspoken opponent of President Trump in the media, made that claim in an interview with Vulture magazine published on Monday.

“I’ve said to people that this is probably the greatest time to be a journalist, and the worst time to be a human,” Reid said. “I’m grateful for the platform that I have. I was grateful for it before, when it was much smaller. I think because this election was so unusual, and because I kind of am a stand-in for my viewers — I can be shocked on their behalf — that made people connect with me more.” – READ MORE

  • Harleyrose

    Well, Joy, we’d have to toss you back into the primordial ooze for another 50,000 years of evolution to grant any credence to YOU talking about humans!