Hillary Lawyers Face Bar Sanctions Over Deletion of Clinton Emails

Maryland Circuit Judge Paul Harris refused to halt a state bar investigation of three attorneys alleged to have assisted former-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the deletion of thousands of emails in the scandal that rocked last year’s presidential race.

Judge Harris, of suburban Anne Arundel County, did not accept the Maryland Attorney Grievance Commission’s determination that the complaint against the lawyers was “frivolous” and ordered an investigation to move forward. The Washington Timesreported that Harris called the allegations contained in a complaint by former Department of Justice Attorney Ty Clevenger last September “egregious” and that the complaint “appears to have merit.”

Clevenger himself was accused of unethical professional behavior in his pursuit of an investigation into Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. By his own account, his complaint against Clinton’s lawyers was based on “public reports,” seemingly affirming the grievance commission’s claim that Clevenger has “no personal knowledge of the allegations.” – READ MORE