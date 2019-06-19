POLL: More Americans think ‘life has gotten better’ for blacks under Trump than Obama

A new poll shows Americans believe Trump has done more for blacks than the nation’s first black president, Barack Obama, though many want the government to do more.

Americans were more than twice as likely to believe that life has improved for young black Americans since Trump took office than when Obama left office, and many believe things could be better if the president and Congressional Black Caucus were on friendlier terms.

From Rasmussen Reports:

A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 33% of Likely U.S. Voters think life for young black Americans has gotten better since Trump’s election. Slightly more (36%) say life is worse for young blacks now, while 22 percent rage it as about the same. These findings have changed very little from a year ago.

By comparison, in July 2016, Obama’s final year in office, just 13% said life for young black Americans had gotten better since the election of the nation’s first black president.

The most recent survey, released Monday, involved 1,000 likely voters questioned between May 30 and June 2. Overall, just one in four believe race relations in America today are “good” or “excellent,” and only one in five believe the situation is improving. – read more