Dem Rep Moulton: We Should Debate Whether Handgun Ownership Should Be Allowed

Rep. Seth Moulton (D., Mass.), a Democratic presidential candidate, said there should be a debate in the United States about whether ownership of handguns should be permitted during an interview with the New York Times.

“In an ideal world, we would not have weapons of war on our streets,” Moulton began. “That’s the bottom line. I’m someone who had to use guns. Every day in Iraq, I walked around with an assault rifle and a handgun at the very least. And so I’ve seen the destruction that guns can cause. So while I respect the Second Amendment there’s no need for weapons of war on our streets or in our schools. And I’ll use the credibility of someone who understands guns, who has used guns, someone who can even say guns saved my life to fight to make our communities safer.”

“Well, look, that’s a discussion we should have and a debate we should have in the United States. The fact of the matter is handguns cause a lot of deaths around the country and we can have a good debate about whether they should be allowed to be free,” Moulton said. – read more