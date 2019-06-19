CA Voters Not Happy With Free Medical For Illegals

As the California state legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom dislocate their shoulders in the hearty backslapping of their self-congratulatory moment in American history, the rest of the nation is snarling and spitting over the lunacy of the left coast Democrats. That is, according to the new Rasmussen Reports poll, which asked if illegal immigrants should receive free health care.

The answer was a resounding no. No way, no how, nuh-uh, nada.

It was a brief two-question survey that spoke volumes: “Do you favor or oppose making health care benefits available to young low-income illegal immigrants in your state? Is it offensive to refer to someone who has entered this country illegally as ‘an illegal immigrant?’”

Out of 1,000 online and telephone respondents, “31% of Likely U.S. Voters favor making health care benefits available to low-income illegal immigrants under the age of 26 in their state. Fifty-five percent (55%) are opposed, while 13% are not sure.” One can only imagine the responses to question number two.

The only surprising statistic is that 13% had not yet picked a side in what might be the watershed issue for 2020 presidential candidates.