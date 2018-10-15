POLL: MELANIA TRUMP’S FAVORABILITY BOUNCES BACK TO NEAR HIGHEST LEVELS

First lady Melania Trump’s favorability rating has rebounded after lagging during the summer months, according to a SSRS poll released on Friday.

The poll shows 54 percent of respondents viewed Melania favorably, up three points from June and down three points from her highest rating in May. Alternatively, her unfavorability rating has remained relatively consistent at around 30 percent.

Melania’s lowest rating occurred the month President Donald Trump was inaugurated in January 2017, beginning her role as first lady with 36 percent favorability, reported CNN.

She is viewed highly among Republicans and Independents, with a rating of 83 percent and 55 percent, respectively. However, among Democrats, only 28 percent view her favorably, with 56 percent of Democrats viewing her as unfavorably. – READ MORE