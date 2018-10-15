Democrat Katie Hill Attacked Brett Kavanaugh — After Being Caught on Video Making Sex Joke About Staffer

Democrat Katie Hill, Running For Congress In California’s 25th Congressional District, Was So Opposed To The Nomination Of Brett Kavanaugh To The U.s. Supreme Court That She Traveled To Washington, Dc, Last July To Protest In Person. Ironically, Hill Was Caught On Camera By Vice Earlier This Year Making A Sex Joke About One Of Her Staffers — And She Refused To Apologize.

Hill, who is running against incumbent Rep. Steve Knight (R-CA), said that her female staffer was sending “booty-call texts”:

The video provides a ticktock glimpse into the Hill campaign’s headquarters, and the off-color joke comes as the team works to raise $400,000 by the quarterly deadline that night.

“We are all doing like booty-call texts,” Hill says into a cellphone. “Well, Kelsey is. She is texting all of her ex-hookups.”

Hill goes on, saying into the phone: “You have 28 minutes. That’s probably longer than most of the times you’ve slept with them.”

The staffer is seen staring at her laptop during the joke. Another staffer exclaims, "Katie! You are on …" and abruptly stops.