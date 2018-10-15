Democrat T.J. Cox Is Running in California — But Has ‘Principal Residence’ in Maryland

Democrat T.j. Cox Is Running Against Incumbent Rep. David Valadao (R-ca) In California’s 21st Congressional District, In A Race Democrats Say They Need To Win. There Is One Small Problem: He Has A “principal Residence” Across The Country, In Maryland.

The local Fresno Bee did the digging, and discovered that Cox’s “principal residence” is officially in Bethesda, Maryland:

TJ Cox, the Fresno Democrat running for Congress against Hanford Republican David Valadao, owns a home in Bethesda, Maryland, that the state says is his principal residence.

Montgomery County property records show Terrance John Cox has paid about half of his annual property taxes on a three-bedroom, four-bathroom, Cape Cod-style home valued at $968,100 in the Washington, D.C., suburb. He bought the house for just over $1 million in 2016 and it has been claimed as his principal residence on state property tax records in each year since.– READ MORE