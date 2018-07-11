POLL: Majority Of Voters In Senate Battleground States Want Trump’s SCOTUS Nominee Confirmed

The poll was conducted by The Tarrance Group; the poll surveyed 400-500 respondents in each state. In all five states, the incumbent Democratic senators listed below are up for reelection.

56% of Florida voters want Incumbent Senator Bill Nelson to confirm the nominee.

56% of Indiana voters want incumbent Senator Joe Donnelly to confirm the nominee.

57% of Missouri voters want incumbent Senator Claire McCaskill to confirm the nominee.

68% of North Dakota voters want incumbent Senator Heidi Heitkamp to confirm the nominee.

59% of West Virginia voters want incumbent Senator Joe Manchin to confirm the nominee. – READ MORE