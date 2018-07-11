True Pundit

POLL: Majority Of Voters In Senate Battleground States Want Trump’s SCOTUS Nominee Confirmed

The poll was conducted by The Tarrance Group; the poll surveyed 400-500 respondents in each state. In all five states, the incumbent Democratic senators listed below are up for reelection.

56% of Florida voters want Incumbent Senator Bill Nelson to confirm the nominee.

56% of Indiana voters want incumbent Senator Joe Donnelly to confirm the nominee.

57% of Missouri voters want incumbent Senator Claire McCaskill to confirm the nominee.

68% of North Dakota voters want incumbent Senator Heidi Heitkamp to confirm the nominee.

59% of West Virginia voters want incumbent Senator Joe Manchin to confirm the nominee. – READ MORE

According to Politico, Lisa Murkowski (R-AL) and Susan Collins (R-ME) were far less confrontational after Trump’s announcement Monday night than they had been with the possibility of Judge Amy Coney Barrett joining the Court.

Murkowski allowed, “Let’s put it this way: There were some who have been on the list that I would have had a very, very difficult time supporting, just based on what was already publicly known about them. We’re not dealing with that.”

Collins said she wouldn’t compare Kavanaugh to Barrett, then added, “It will be very difficult for anyone to argue that he’s not qualified for the job. He clearly is qualified for the job. But there are other issues involving judicial temperament and his political or rather his judicial philosophy that also will play into my decision.”- READ MORE

