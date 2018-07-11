22 Sixth-Grade Girls Strip-Searched To Bras And Underwear At School Over Missing $50

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit found that 22 sixth-grade girls likely had their rights violated when they were stripped-searched down to their bras and underwear after $50 went missing on a school field trip.

After the $50 was reported missing, a police officer working at Lanier Middle School, a public school in Texas, informed the school’s assistant principal that girls sometimes “like to hide things in their bras and panties,” reports Reason magazine. The administrator then instructed that the 22 female choir members be sent to the nurse’s office and strip-searched.

The nurse reportedly “loosened their bras” and “checked around the waistband of their panties,” but, alas, no money was found.

A federal lawsuit was filed on behalf of the girls against the district, which acknowledged they violated the rights of the sixth-graders under the Texas constitution. Though, bizarrely, a federal judge dismissed the suit. A recent decision from the Fifth Circuit reversed the finding, allowing the girls’ suit to move forward. – READ MORE

Border Patrol Agents From Texas To Arizona Stopped Numerous Criminal Aliens From Re-entering The U.s. Illegally After They Were Deported For Sex Offenses And Other Crimes. The Agents Prevented These Illegal Aliens, Some With Sex Offenses Against Children From Making Their Way Successfully Back Into The U.s.

Agents assigned to the Weslaco Station arrested a Honduran male near the town of Edinburg, Texas, on July 5. During a biometric background investigation, the agents learned the man had been previously deported from the U.S. following a conviction for sexual assault of a child, according to Rio Grande Valley Sector officials.