US Postal worker found dead in California after delivering mail in extreme heat, family says

A longtime U.S. Postal worker was found dead in her truck on Friday after delivering mail when temperatures reached nearly 120 degrees in Southern California, her family said.

Peggy Frank, 63, was found unresponsive in her truck around 3 p.m. in Woodland Hills, FOX11 reported. Paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced the grandmother dead after several attempts to revive her.

The exact cause of death was not released, but Frank’s family believes heat exhaustion may have led to her passing. Friday was Frank’s first day back on the job after she was placed on medical leave for a broken ankle, her family said.

Frank had been working for the U.S. Postal Service for 28 years.

“She loved what she did because she loved the people…I don’t think they realize what kind of job that it is….it is not an easy job,” Frank’s sister, Lynn, told FOX11. “She was a type of person where she wanted to do it right and she wanted to do a good job.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1