Poll: John Cox Surges in California on Wave of Republican Enthusiasm

Republican Businessman John Cox Has Surged In The Race For California Governor, Trailing Democrat Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom By Only 7.4% In The Latest Kfi-nbc Poll, Conducted By Thomas Partners Strategies.

The poll, released last Wednesday and conducted Oct. 12-14 via landline telephones, shows Newsom with 50.7%, and Cox with 43.3% among likely voters, with a margin of error of about 3.5%. It is the latest poll to show Cox within single digits — perhaps closing a gap that other polls have shown near 20 points.

The poll might be considered an outlier, but shows voters evenly divided over Proposition 6, the ballot initiative to repeal the state legislature’s 2017 gas tax hike of 12 cents per gallon.

The poll also notes: “Republicans have eclipsed Democrats in their levels of enthusiasm beyond the margin of error this week. Lastly week the enthusiasm was high on both sides but was tied within the margin.” Among Republicans, 79.0% said the election was “very important,” compared to just 73.7% for Democrats. – READ MORE