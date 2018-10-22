‘They Just Don’t See It’: President Trump Clocks Holder, Clinton, and Waters for Their Uncivil Comments (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump has continued with his #JobsNotMobs campaign, this time launching a blistering video condemning many prominent Democrats.

"The Democrats don't like being called an angry mob, but really, that's what they've become. They've gone so far left, they can't even believe they're over there. They don't know what's going on. When you listen to Eric Holder talking about kicking, or Hillary Clinton saying what she said, which was so horrible. They just don't see it. Maxine Waters constantly, day in and day out, ranting and raving. They're losing it and they shouldn't be. We should be a unified country. It'll happen someday."