Christine Blasey Ford to be honored by Palo Alto City Council

Christine Blasey Ford, the Palo Alto University college professor who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault while they were in high school, will reportedly be publicly honored by the Palo Alto City Council later this month.

The Palo Alto Daily Post reported Friday Mayor Liz Kniss is planning to honor the college professor for testifying against Kavanaugh.

Kniss told the paper she plans to publicly honor Ford at a City Council meeting on Oct. 29, but added she has reservations about if the college professor will show up to accept the proclamation.

The mayor said she has yet to contact Ford about the honor because “nobody seems to know where (Ford) is.”

“I have no idea how to reach her whatsoever,” Kniss said. “If anybody hears anything about her or anything like that, actually, we’d like to know.” – READ MORE