Poll finds terrible news for Dems: Americans are happier under Trump than during Obama’s presidency

Democrats already faced strong headwinds in the 2020 election: a robust economy, lackluster candidates, and the power of incumbency all of which point to it being likely that President Donald Trump will be re-elected in November. They now have another challenge on their hands: Americans are happier now than when they occupied the White House.

According to Gallup, a record-high number of Americans are happier now than they were during the last year of the previous president. Also, 61% of Americans said they are better off now than they were three years ago. Gallup noted this figure represents “a higher percentage than in prior election years when an incumbent president was running.”

“In the 1992, 1996 and 2004 election cycles, exactly half said they were better off. In three separate measures during the 2012 election cycle, an average of 45% said they were better off,” wrote Gallup analyst Jeffrey Jones.

Gallup also stated that Americans are happier with their personal lives and the state of their finances than in past years, both of which bolster President Trump’s re-election prospects.

Jones noted the poll taken from Jan. 16-29 matches the findings of a previous survey taken earlier last month that showed “record highs” in Americans’ satisfaction with their personal lives and finances. – READ MORE

