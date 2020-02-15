Eric Swalwell: Impeaching Trump Over Roger Stone’s Case Is Not ‘off the Table’ (VIDEO)

After the Department of Justice (DOJ) sought a shorter prison sentence for Roger Stone, Congressional Democrats called for investigations into whether President Donald Trump improperly pressured the department to seek a lighter sentence for a political ally.

When he was asked in an interview on CNN on Wednesday if Democrats would open an impeachment inquiry into Trump regarding this incident, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) said that idea isn’t “off the table.”

“We are not going to let him just torch this democracy because he thinks that he’s been let off once and we’re not going to do something about it.”@EricSwalwell says impeaching @realDonaldTrump over the Roger Stone case isn’t “off the table.” pic.twitter.com/i8HzNhu44b — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 13, 2020

“We’re not going to take our options off the table,” Swalwell said, adding, “We are not going to let him just torch this democracy because he thinks that he’s been let off once and we’re not going to do something about it.” – READ MORE

