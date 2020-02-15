Parents sound off over graphic child rape, gay sex scenes in school books for 10 year olds

Parents in Grand Haven, Michigan recently got a glimpse of some of the books local schools are promoting to their kids, and they’re not impressed.

In recent months, several parents have spoken out at school board meetings about novels involving graphic gay sex scenes, child rape, and the normalization of sexual perversion in the LGBTQ lifestyle that are assigned to students as young as 10 years old.

The parents offered suggestions and assistance to help local officials weed through inappropriate content and devise a system for flagging potentially offensive materials parents should know about.

But so far, district leaders have largely ignored the issue by shifting the burden of censoring school libraries to parents, as liberal religious figures in the community malign their concerned neighbors as misinformed bigots.

Jennifer Lee Stuppy, mother of a sixth-grader at Lakeshore Middle School, explained to board members last month that she reviewed a seven-page list of LGBTQ books, including some with sexually explicit content warnings, sent to parents in December. Stuppy highlighted excerpts from one of the books, “One Man Guy” by Michael Barakiva.

“When I got the book, I was stunned by what I read thinking about kids ages 10 and 11 reading this book,” Stuppy said. “The book is about a 14 year old boy, Alek, and his romantic encounter with an older sexually experienced, 17-year-old Ethan. Ethan details a sexual relationship he had with a college student who lived in his home when he was only 15 years old himself. Now it’s a few years later and an older, sexually experienced, Ethan is pursuing 14 year old Alek. – READ MORE

