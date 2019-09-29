Poll: Eight Out of 10 Democrat Voters Support Confiscatory AR-15 Buybacks

A poll conducted by The Hill/Harris X shows Democrat voters are the driving force behind confiscatory AR-15 policies like those espoused by Robert “Beto” O’Rourke.

The poll, reported by The Hill, shows that 82 percent of Democrat voters support “a mandatory buyback program” for AR-15s and AK-47s. Fifty-one percent of Independent voters also voiced support for mandatory buybacks, but fewer than four in 10 Republican voters were on board.

The poll was conducted over September 20-21 across a sample of 1,000 registered voters.

O'Rourke set forth his confiscatory intentions on numerous occasions. On September 2, 2019, he addressed fears he planned on taking away AR-15s and AK-47s by saying, "I want to be clear: That's exactly what we're going to do. Americans who own AR-15s and AK-47s will have to sell their assault weapons. All of them." Then, during the September 12, 2019, Democrat debate he said, "Hell yes, we're going to take your AR-15."