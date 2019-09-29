Limbaugh: Turns Out Ukraine ‘Whistleblower’ Was ‘Deep State Plant From The CIA’

On his radio show Thursday, Rush Limbaugh addressed the revelations from The New York Times about the identity of the “whistleblower” who sparked the controversy of President Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s president that has given the Democrats a rationale to move forward on their impeachment campaign.

According to the Times, the whistleblower is “a CIA officer detailed to the White House,” and, according to Paul Sperry, former D.C. bureau chief for Investor’s Business Daily, rumors are “swirling” that the whistleblower was one of former CIA Director and current NBC analyst John Brennan’s “old CIA humps detailed over to — planted inside — the White House to spy on Trump and help thwart the investigation of #Spygate which also involves Obama DOS/FBI/CIA skullduggery in Ukraine.”

“This is part of the same intel cabal that ran the Russia collusion mess!” Limbaugh exclaimed after reading an excerpt of the Times’ report on the as-of-yet still anonymous whistleblower (transcript via RushLimbaugh.com). “So he was a CIA officer. He was a plant! He was a deep state plant from the CIA at the White House!”

“Okay, what does this prove?” Limbaugh said. “It proves the intelligence community is spying on the president. It proves it. Trump said it during the 2016 campaign. They laughed at him; they mocked him. They said, ‘You’re insane. You’re crazy. Nobody’s monitoring your calls. Nobody’s tapping your wires. The CIA’s not spying on you!’ Yes, they are. Not, ‘yes, they were.’ Yes, they are.” – READ MORE