Poll: Cruz leads O’Rourke by 5 points in Texas Senate race

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) holds a 5-point lead over Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D) in the widely watched Texas Senate race, according to a new Ipsos poll released Wednesday in partnership with Reuters and the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

Cruz, who is running for his second term in Congress, gets the support of 49 percent of likely Texas voters, while 44 percent support O’Rourke with less than two weeks until Election Day.

In a midterm election cycle widely considered to be a referendum on President Trump, the poll shows the president may not loom as large in Texas as in other parts of the country.

About 50 percent of likely Texas voters approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president, while 49 percent disapprove. Likewise, 48 percent of likely voters say they are motivated to support a candidate who will support Trump, while 52 percent say they are motivated to support a candidate who will oppose him.