CNN’s Kirsten Powers: ‘Dear White People …Your [Halloween] Feelings Don’t Matter’

Halloween has not yet arrived, but Americans’ radars are already jammed with scary things. Journalists being cut to pieces by bone saw, suspicious packages popping up in the post, and our porous borders surely turn stomachs better than any ghoulish costume, but here’s something that ought to elicit a laugh.

CNN political analyst and USA Today columnist Kirsten Powers, who notably opined during the Kavanaugh drama that “no male” she encountered during the 80s treated women as equals, again played the holy, guilty, white liberal with a Tweet she put out on Oct. 23. At issue for her was white peoples’ indelible sin of cultural appropriation.

Dear white people who are upset that you can't dress up as another race or culture for Halloween: your feelings don't matter. The only feelings that matter are of those who feel disrespected/mocked by you appropriating their culture for entertainment. Show some common decency. — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) October 23, 2018

Powers is most likely following the bashing procession for Megyn Kelly regarding her recent comments on blackface, which Kelly fully retracted this morning on several platforms.