POLL: ‘Blue Wave’ Collapsing, Millennials And Minorities Report Declining Trust In The Democratic Party

A new poll from Zogby Analytics — not exactly a Republican polling company — shows the so-called “Blue Wave” may be collapsing, and trust eroding in Democratic legislators, especially among millennials and minorities.

According to the Washington Examiner , Zogby reports a decline in trust in Democrats among key groups going into the 2018 midterm elections, particularly in the areas of national security and the economy. President Donald Trump shows a commanding lead over Democrats among voters concerned about the economy, and a slight lead over Democrats among voters concerned about national security.

“[S]upport for Democrats is down among millennials, blacks, and so-called Walmart and NASCAR voters,” Zogby reports — all key constituencies the Democrats require to retake the House and Senate in November — and the declines are significant. Democrats have “lost more than 10% of support among voters aged 18-50, 14 percent among Millennials aged 18-29” and have lost more than 20% of support among African-Americans during the same time period.

Overall, support for Democrats has declined, generally, by four points, from 44% to 40% over the course of several months. – READ MORE

