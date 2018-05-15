Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, Who Tipped Off Illegal Aliens to ICE Sweep, Faces Lawsuit

The Immigration Reform Law Institute (Irli) Will File A Lawsuit Monday Seeking To Force Oakland, California, To Produce Documents Related To Its Mayor Libby Schaaf’s Decision To Tip Off Illegal Aliens To A Major Enforcement Action In February, Irli Executive Director Dale Wilcox Revealed For The First Time On Sirius Xm’s Breitbart News Sunday.

We’re “tired of these state and local jurisdictions who are thumbing their nose at our duly enacted immigration laws,” Wilcox told Breitbart News Deputy Political Editor Amanda House.

In February, a San Francisco Bay-wide operation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) aimed at criminal illegal aliens netted 232 apprehensions, including 115 with serious criminal records. But, according to ICE Director Thomas Homan, more than 800 others escaped after Libby Schaaf broke the secrecy of the action, explicitly in order to protect illegals from discovery.

In a Fox and Friends interview in the aftermath of the operation, an outraged Homan accused Schaaf of acting like “a gang lookout yelling ‘police.’” Attorney General Jeff Sessions was even more emphatic. “How dare you?” he asked during his announcement of his department’s lawsuits to strike down California’s so-called “sanctuary” policies. “How dare you needlessly endanger the lives of our law enforcement officers to promote a radical open borders agenda?” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1