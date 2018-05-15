True Pundit

Democrats Are a No-Show for Jerusalem Embassy Move

Four U.s. Senators Addressed Members Of The Press At The King David Hotel In Jerusalem On Monday Morning, Hours Before The Official Relocation Of The U.s. Embassy — And All Four Were Republicans.

Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX), Dean Heller (R-NV), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and Mike Lee (R-UT) made the trip, along with ten Republican U.S. Representatives — but not one Democrat joined the U.S. delegation for the embassy event.

Only former Sen. Joe Lieberman (I-CT) — who was the Democratic nominee for vice president in 2000 before being rejected by his party in 2006 for his support of the Iraq War — came to Jerusalem to join in the festivities.

Two journalists asked the Republican Senators why no Democrats had come.

Sen. Cruz said: “That is a sad, sad manifestation — I wish we had every member of Congress here … every member of Congress had the option before them to come.” – READ MOR

